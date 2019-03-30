CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

CAZ041-310030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

CAZ087-310030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-310030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

CAZ039-310030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Below passes and

canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ548-310030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

CAZ547-310030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70.

CAZ088-310030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70.

CAZ045-310030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ044-310030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

CAZ046-310030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds diminishing in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s.

CAZ054-310030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5

Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-310030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-310030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ052-310030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds diminishing in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Lows from around

50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations.

CAZ034-310030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ035-310030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland. Local northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ036-310030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ051-310030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ037-310030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

CAZ038-310030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

CAZ550-310030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

CAZ549-310030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

