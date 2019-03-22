CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 21, 2019

970 FPUS56 KLOX 221000

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

CAZ041-222330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ087-222330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ040-222330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-222330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Local north winds

15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows around 50. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph

below passes and canyons, diminishing late.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-222330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ547-222330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ046-222330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ088-222330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ044-045-222330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ054-222330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s

and 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-222330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

and drizzle in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ059-222330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ052-222330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly clear. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance showers. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-222330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ035-222330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-222330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ037-222330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ051-222330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ038-222330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ549-222330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-222330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

300 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

