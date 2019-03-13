CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
935 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West to northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph, decreasing overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around
15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West to northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph, decreasing
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest to north winds increasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest to
north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas
of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of
northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Local northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Local
northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, decreasing
by the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except mostly cloudy with rain and snow
showers becoming likely near the Kern County line. Snow
accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet
decreasing to 4000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts
to 65 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny except mostly cloudy with snow showers
likely in the morning near the Kern County line. Total snow
accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. North
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph decreasing to 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at
low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at
low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except mostly cloudy with rain and snow
showers becoming likely near the Grapevine. Snow accumulation
1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to around 4000
feet. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the
upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of
northwest to north winds increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to
65 mph. Strongest winds through the Interstate 5 corridor.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny except mostly cloudy with snow showers
likely in the morning near the Grapevine. Total snow accumulation
2 to 4 inches. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations
to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north winds
30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph, decreasing by the afternoon.
Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at
low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph
with gusts to 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming north 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
50s to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around
40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest to north
winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of
northwest to north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph,
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph by the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
935 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 40s. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight on extreme northeast slopes. Lows from the upper 30s to
mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds increasing
to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers in the morning extreme northeast slopes. Highs from
the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph, decreasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph by the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to
mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s
at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to around 50 at high elevations. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow
level 3000 to 3500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds
strongest on the west side and across the higher terrain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the
coast to around 70 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near
the coast to around 70 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
743 PM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
