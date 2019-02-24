CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
941 FPUS56 KLOX 241724
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
CAZ041-250015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ087-250015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
CAZ040-250015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
CAZ039-250015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
CAZ548-250015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ547-250015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ088-250015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
CAZ045-250015-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
CAZ044-250015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
CAZ046-250015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ054-250015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid
50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of snow showers. Lows 40s at low elevations to the
mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ053-250015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower
50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the
50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower
to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to
the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from
the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-250015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ052-250015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high
elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at
high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to
upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from
the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-250015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.
South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
CAZ035-250015-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
CAZ036-250015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
CAZ051-250015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to
around 60.
$$
CAZ037-250015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
$$
CAZ038-250015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy. Lows around
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower 40s to around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60.
$$
CAZ550-250015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to around
60.
$$
CAZ549-250015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
924 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
Update
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather