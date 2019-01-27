CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

CAZ041-280030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ087-280030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ040-280030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-280030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-280030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-280030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-045-280030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to around 70 except around 60 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ088-280030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ046-280030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ054-280030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations.

CAZ053-280030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

CAZ059-280030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ034-035-280030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-280030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ052-280030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations.

CAZ038-280030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ051-280030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ037-280030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ549-280030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-280030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

354 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

