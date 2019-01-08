CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
CAZ041-090115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
CAZ087-090115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ040-090115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. East winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
CAZ039-090115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ548-090115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows lower 50s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
CAZ547-090115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ088-090115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
CAZ045-090115-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
CAZ044-090115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70. East winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ046-090115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ054-090115-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid 40s to
around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s
in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
CAZ053-090115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet increasing to 7000 feet.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from
the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to
mid 40s at high elevations.
CAZ059-090115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ052-090115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the
mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations
to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mostly in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after noon. Highs
mostly in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mostly in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around
50 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows mostly in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations.
CAZ034-090115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain north of Morro
Bay in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows upper 40s to
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Lows mid40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the
beaches to around 60 inland. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.
CAZ035-090115-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late. Lows
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely after noon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ036-090115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in
the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows mid 40s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ051-090115-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows mid to upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs upper 40s and 50s. Lows lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s and 50s.
CAZ037-090115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South
winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs lower to mid 50s. Lows lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s and 50s.
CAZ038-090115-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 40s. South winds 15
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows lower 40s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ550-090115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ549-090115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
343 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
