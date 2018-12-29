CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018
_____
733 FPUS56 KLOX 291107
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
CAZ041-300145-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Below passes and
canyons...north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ087-300145-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to
the lower to mid 60s interior. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 across the interior.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the
coast to the lower to mid 60s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-300145-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ039-300145-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North
winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ548-300145-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ547-300145-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of morning frost in the wind sheltered
areas. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North to northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ088-300145-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ045-300145-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the wind sheltered areas in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds diminishing late.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
around 50 nearest the coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ044-300145-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. freezing conditions in the Ojai valley through mid
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest in eastern portion.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s except around 30 in the Ojai Valley. North winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except the lower to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s except around 30 in the Ojai Valley.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s
except the mid 20s to around 30 in the Ojai Valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-300145-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the upper
40s to mid 50s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds diminishing later
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the
mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except
the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except around 40 colder valleys.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
around 50 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to
upper 30s colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except
the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ054-300145-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds
decreasing late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at
low elevations to the 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s
at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-300145-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at
low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with
Gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at
low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at
low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s
at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-300145-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s to
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s
to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to
around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 28 except the lower to
mid 30s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ052-300145-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 40s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s
at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-300145-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs from the
lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches
to the lower 60s inland. North winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches
to around 60 inland. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ035-300145-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Local
northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ036-300145-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s to
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ051-300145-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid
40s to around 50 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ037-300145-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s and 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s to
mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s and 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ038-300145-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-300145-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to
the lower to mid 60s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast
to the lower to mid 60s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the
coast to the lower to mid 60s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-300145-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
307 AM PST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather