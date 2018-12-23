CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
_____
135 FPUS56 KLOX 231102
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
CAZ041-240100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of morming low clouds and
fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the eveninpg then mostly clear.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ087-240100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph on the
west side.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ040-240100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s
to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ039-240100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15
to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts o 35 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-240100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ547-240100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ088-240100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ045-240100-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ044-240100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph withusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
40s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ046-240100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except
the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ054-240100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 50 mph.
Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6000
to 6500 feet. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from
the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid
40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s
to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around
40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the
40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-240100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers in
the evening and a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy withy showers becoming likely. Snow level
4500 to 5000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs upper
40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high
elevations. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s
in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around
40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the
40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-240100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.
$$
CAZ052-240100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Highs from the
50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-240100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 60s inland. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except
around 50 in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches
to the lower 60s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s except
the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches
to the lower 60s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches
to the lower 60s inland.
$$
CAZ035-240100-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ036-240100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ051-240100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from
the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to around 50 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
$$
CAZ037-240100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows upper 20s and 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
$$
CAZ038-240100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest with
gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ550-240100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-240100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
302 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
ASR
_____
