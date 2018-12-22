CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

549 FPUS56 KLOX 221558 AAA

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

CAZ041-230015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-230015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ040-230015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the beaches in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-230015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ548-230015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-230015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-230015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ045-230015-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ044-230015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-230015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the coastal slopes in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ054-230015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-230015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from

the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-230015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ052-230015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

a slight chance of showers. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-230015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense fog

in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the lower 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to around 60 inland.

$$

CAZ035-230015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ036-230015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ051-230015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from

the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-230015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ038-230015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ550-230015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-230015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

758 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

ASR

