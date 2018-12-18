CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

985 FPUS56 KLOX 181134

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

CAZ041-190045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ087-190045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-190045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ039-190045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Below passes and

canyons between Refugio and Gaviota, northwest to north winds 15

to 25 mph late afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

Strongest between Refugio and Gaviota.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-190045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ547-190045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Below passes

and canyons, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 kt in

the morning. Winds diminishing in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower

to mid 50s in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s western valley.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 western valley.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ088-190045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ045-190045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ044-190045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except

around 60 nearest the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

around 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ046-190045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except

around 60 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ054-190045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations. Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds then

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-190045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-190045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West to

northwest 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s

except the upper 40s to mid 50s in the hills. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the upper 40s to mid 50s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ052-190045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ034-190045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the

beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

to northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland. North to northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

CAZ035-190045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-190045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, except fog in the morning. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ051-190045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ037-190045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 40s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ038-190045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

CAZ550-190045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ549-190045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

334 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

