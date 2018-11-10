CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

608 FPUS56 KLOX 101134

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

CAZ041-110045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Below passes and canyons between Malibu and the Hollywood hills...Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Below

passes and canyons between Malibu and the Hollywood

hills...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ087-110045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ040-110045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. East to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ039-110045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the mid

50s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ548-110045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 to 25 mph in the foothills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 to 25 mph. Strongest in the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ547-110045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs around 80. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the mid

50s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ044-045-110045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs in the mid 70s to around

80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the

mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ088-110045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows in the 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ046-110045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs in the mid 70s to around

80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky at times. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s except the lower 40s colder valleys.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to

55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. Northeast winds 20 to 35

mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid

to upper 40s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ054-110045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoky at times. Highs from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-110045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. East winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-110045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 20s to around 30 except the lower to mid 30s in the hills.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in wind protected areas in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 28 except the lower to mid 30s

in the hills. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except the upper 30s to mid 40s in

the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the lower

to mid 40s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ034-035-110045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

the mid to upper 40s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the upper 40s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ036-110045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ052-110045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

lower 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ038-110045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ051-110045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ037-110045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the

Carrizo Plain.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except

the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. South winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ549-110045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ550-110045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

334 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds

25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Kaplan

