CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
839 FPUS56 KLOX 032100
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
CAZ041-041115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches
to the upper 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the
lower 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s
in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ040-041115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ039-041115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
70 cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the
upper 60s cooler beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ087-041115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ044-045-041115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except around 50 in the Ojai Valley.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around
50 except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s except
the mid to upper 60s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ547-041115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid
60s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower
to mid 60s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s
in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ548-041115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
CAZ046-041115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except
the mid to upper 50s colder valleys. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70 except around 60 colder valleys.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ088-041115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ053-054-041115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-041115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the
lower to mid 50s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s
except the mid to upper 40s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s
except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the lower to
mid 40s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ052-041115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ051-041115-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations
to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ034-035-041115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the hills. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except the upper 50s in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ036-041115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ037-041115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper
50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s
except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around
40 except the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s
except the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except the upper 40s to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ038-041115-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ549-550-041115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
200 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid
to upper 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
$$
_____
