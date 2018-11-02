CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

449 FPUS56 KLOX 021001

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

CAZ041-030015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ040-030015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

CAZ039-030015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills. Below passes and canyons, local north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ087-030015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-030015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. North winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid to upper 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid to upper 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ547-030015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North to

northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ548-030015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ046-030015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ088-030015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North to

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ053-054-030015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-030015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to

upper 50s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ052-030015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ051-030015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ034-035-030015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. North winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

CAZ036-030015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ037-030015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except the mid to upper 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid to upper 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ549-030015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the

upper 60s interior.

CAZ550-030015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

301 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Thompson

