CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

_____

012 FPUS56 KLOX 012113

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

CAZ041-021115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ040-021115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ547-021115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ548-021115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ046-021115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except

the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-021115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s except the

mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 70 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-021115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ053-021115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-021115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-021115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-021115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ034-035-021115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Local northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-021115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ052-021115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-038-051-021115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ087-021115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-021115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ549-021115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

MW

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather