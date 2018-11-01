CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
012 FPUS56 KLOX 012113
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
CAZ041-021115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to
upper 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper
70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
mid 70s inland.
CAZ040-021115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Northeast winds around
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around
15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the
mid to upper 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland.
CAZ547-021115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West
winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
CAZ548-021115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, except patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
CAZ046-021115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except
the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ044-045-021115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s except the
mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. West winds around 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
around 70 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower
to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ088-021115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
CAZ053-021115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
CAZ054-021115-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
CAZ059-021115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around
50 except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ039-021115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s
cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except around
70 cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around
70 cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ034-035-021115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper
70s and 80s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Local northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper
70s to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
CAZ036-021115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
CAZ052-021115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
CAZ037-038-051-021115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations
to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ087-021115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
CAZ550-021115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the
upper 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ549-021115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
213 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
