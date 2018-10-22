CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
_____
887 FPUS56 KLOX 221035
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
CAZ041-222330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ087-222330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-222330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to around 90 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the
mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ039-222330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around
70 cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the
northwest with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ548-222330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs around 80.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ547-222330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the hills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
North winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-222330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ088-222330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-222330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog along the coastal slopes in
the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along
the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along
the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 colder valleys.
North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ053-054-222330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations
to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at
high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-222330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ034-035-222330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s
inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to
upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
$$
CAZ036-222330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ052-222330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around 70 at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around
50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-222330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
CAZ051-222330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ037-222330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid
50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ549-222330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ550-222330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
335 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
Kaplan
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather