CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018
517 FPUS56 KLOX 141028
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
CAZ041-142330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Below
passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Below passes and
canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of north to
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Below
passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Below
passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the
mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the
lower 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
CAZ040-142330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60. Areas of northeast winds around 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the
beaches to the upper 80s inland. Areas of northeast winds 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Areas of north to
northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
CAZ039-142330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the
upper 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ087-142330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows around
60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
CAZ044-045-142330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. East winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
40s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55
mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of
northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
40s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Areas of northeast winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ547-142330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North to northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except
the upper 50s in the hills. Areas of north to northeast winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
CAZ548-142330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
CAZ088-142330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Below passes and canyons, areas of north to northeast winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Below passes
and canyons, areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 55 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Below passes and canyons, areas of north to northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Below passes
and canyons, areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 50 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ046-142330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph increasing
to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Areas of northeast winds 30 to
45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
40s colder valleys. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of northeast
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ059-142330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph
in the foothills.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except
the lower 50s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ054-142330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the upper
60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at
high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north
to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to
25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of
northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas of
northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ053-142330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph
increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of
northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ052-142330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of
east winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of
northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the
upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-142330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
CAZ036-142330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ037-142330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ051-142330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ038-142330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. East winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ550-142330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
40 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
CAZ549-142330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
328 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds
20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to
the lower 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
Hall
