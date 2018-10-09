CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Updated through Wednesday

CAZ041-091130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

CAZ087-091130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog with drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ040-091130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ039-091130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ548-091130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ547-091130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ046-091130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ088-091130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-091130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ053-054-091130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

lower coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s and

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog with drizzle after midnight along the lower coastal slopes.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog

with drizzle along the lower coastal slopes. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight on the lower coastal slopes. Lows from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning on the lower coastal slopes. Highs from the mid 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ059-091130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ052-091130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog

with drizzle along the lower coastal slopes. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-091130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-091130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ037-091130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the

morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ051-091130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog

with drizzle along the lower coastal slopes. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ038-091130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ549-091130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog with drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ550-091130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

902 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog with drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

Hall/MW

