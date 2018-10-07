CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

_____

664 FPUS56 KLOX 071251

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

545 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

CAZ041-072345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

545 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-072345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-072345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

545 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Update

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches

to the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-072345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

545 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Update

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-072345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ547-072345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ046-072345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 colder valleys.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 colder

valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-072345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60 except the upper

40s in the Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-072345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

545 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Update

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ059-072345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

545 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Update

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-072345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to lower

80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ053-072345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-072345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-072345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

545 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Update

.TODAY...Patchy morning low clouds and dense fog in the morning,

then sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

to lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-072345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

545 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Update

.TODAY...Areas of morning low clouds and dense fog in the morning,

then sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-072345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid to upper 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ051-072345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to

the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-072345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ549-072345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-072345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

219 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

$$

CK/Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather