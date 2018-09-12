CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018
244 FPUS56 KLOX 121023
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
CAZ041-130015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
CAZ087-130015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
CAZ040-130015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
CAZ039-130015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Local
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ548-130015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
to upper 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ547-130015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ046-130015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s
to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
CAZ088-130015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after areaa of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
CAZ044-045-130015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
CAZ053-054-130015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
CAZ059-130015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ052-130015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower 80s at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-130015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80
inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid
80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland.
CAZ036-130015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 80s.
CAZ037-130015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
CAZ051-130015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
CAZ038-130015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
CAZ549-130015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20
to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
CAZ550-130015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
323 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
