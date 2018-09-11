CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

153 FPUS56 KLOX 112118

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

CAZ041-121130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening

then cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ040-121130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog. Highs from around 70 at

the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ547-121130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the

hills. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ548-121130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ046-121130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-121130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-121130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ053-054-121130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-121130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around

70 in the hills. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ039-121130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the

upper 60s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the

upper 60s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ034-035-121130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog. Highs from the 60s at the

beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-121130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the 50s

to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ052-121130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-038-051-121130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ087-121130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ550-121130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ549-121130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

218 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the lower

60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

$$

MW

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather