CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

049 FPUS56 KLOX 021034

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

CAZ041-030045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower 70s

at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southeast winds around 15

mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds...except some clouds

lingering at the beaches. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid 70s

to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-030045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the upper 60s

near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs from around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ040-030045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from around 70 at

the beaches to around 80 inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-030045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds. Highs in the

70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-030045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with patchy drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-030045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with patchy drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-030045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with patchy drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except the

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except the

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ088-030045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with patchy drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ044-045-030045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with patchy drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ053-054-030045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with

patchy drizzle on the coastal slopes. Highs from the mid 80s to

around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-030045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ052-030045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s and lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-030045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid 60s

to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

lower 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

$$

CAZ036-030045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ037-030045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the

mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.

$$

CAZ051-030045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to near 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid and upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid and upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-030045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ549-030045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-030045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

334 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs from the lower to mid 70s

near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather