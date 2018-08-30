CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

_____

098 FPUS56 KLOX 300218

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

715 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

CAZ041-301115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ040-301115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ547-301115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ548-301115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-301115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except

around 60 colder valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-301115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ088-301115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ053-054-301115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-301115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ039-301115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

715 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph below passes and canyons, strongest western portions.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Local gusts

to 35 mph western portions late.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph below

passes and canyons, strongest western portons.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph below

passes and canyons, strongest western portions.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ034-035-301115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

80s to lower 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-301115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ052-301115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

715 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

Updated

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds

15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph through passes and canyons

of the Santa Ynez Range, strongest western portions.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas

of northwest to north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

through western passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Range,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph through

passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Range, strongest western portions.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph through western passes and

canyons of the Santa Ynez Range, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph through

passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Range, strongest western portions.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-038-051-301115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ087-301115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior. Areas of west

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ550-301115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

$$

CAZ549-301115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

225 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

$$

Gomberg/MW

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather