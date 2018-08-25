CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
CAZ041-260130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid to
upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low
clouds, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland.
CAZ087-260130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid
80s interior.
CAZ040-260130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from around 70 at
the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from around 70 at
the beaches to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds,
otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds,
otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower 80s inland.
CAZ039-260130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Smoky. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear except for patchy night through
morning low clouds. Lows around 60. Highs upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ548-260130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear except for patchy night
through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ547-260130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s
to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ046-260130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
CAZ088-260130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
CAZ044-045-260130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ053-054-260130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to
the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s
to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at
high elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper
80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at
high elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
CAZ059-260130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
CAZ052-260130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid
to upper 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at
high elevations. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper
80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high
elevations. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-260130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Smoky. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
CAZ036-260130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Smoky. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ037-260130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny...except for morning low clouds and fog near Paso
Robles. Smoky. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny...except for morning low clouds and fog near Paso
Robles. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny...except for morning low clouds and fog near Paso
Robles. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s and 80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ051-260130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10
to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to around 60. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid
to upper 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at
high elevations. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper
80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high
elevations. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
80s to around 90 at high elevations.
CAZ038-260130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ549-260130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around
60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to
mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 20
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,
otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
CAZ550-260130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
304 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper
70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the upper
60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from around 70
near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,
otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from around 70 near
the coast to around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 near the coast to
around 80 interior. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid
to upper 80s interior.
