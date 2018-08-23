CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

CAZ041-240045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds,

otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ087-240045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

CAZ040-240045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds,

otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ039-240045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds,

otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ548-240045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ547-240045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ046-240045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s

to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except

the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

CAZ088-240045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ044-045-240045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ053-054-240045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ059-240045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ052-240045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-240045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ036-240045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs upper 70s and 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ037-240045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog near Paso

Robles. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog near Paso

Robles. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog near Paso

Robles. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear...except for low clouds and

fog near Paso Robles each morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ051-240045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-240045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ549-240045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ550-240045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

317 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds,

otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

