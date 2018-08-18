CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018
_____
175 FPUS56 KLOX 181016
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
CAZ041-190015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90
inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
mid and upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the
mid to upper 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper
80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-190015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s.
$$
CAZ040-190015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid
80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ039-190015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ548-190015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ547-190015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-190015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to
around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around
80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ088-190015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
CAZ044-045-190015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 nearest the coast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ053-054-190015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-190015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
$$
CAZ052-190015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid
80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower
to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations
to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-190015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower
90s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower
90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-190015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ037-190015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70
in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ051-190015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-190015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ549-190015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20
to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the mid 70s interior.
$$
CAZ550-190015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
316 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
ASR
_____
