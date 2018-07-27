CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

717 FPUS56 KLOX 271216

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

CAZ041-272315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s

to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s

to lower 90s inland.

CAZ087-272315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to

the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the

mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to

upper 80s interior.

CAZ040-272315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland.

CAZ039-272315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the lower to

mid 70s cooler beaches. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around

80 cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler

beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s cooler

beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches.

CAZ548-272315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ547-272315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

CAZ046-272315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 90s to around 100, except 80s coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid

80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid

80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except

the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except

the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-272315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 90 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to around 100. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to near 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100.

CAZ088-272315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 98 to

103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 103.

CAZ059-272315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 98 to

108. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

CAZ054-272315-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with Gusts to

40 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to

103 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 95 to 105 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 95 to 105 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 93 to 103 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to

the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

CAZ053-272315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to

103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to

the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to

the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to

the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

CAZ052-272315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the upper

80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to

102 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to

the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to

the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to

the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-272315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

to mid 90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

to mid 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

CAZ036-272315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

92 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ037-038-051-272315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 102 to 110 at low elevations to 93 to

100 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 106 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

96 to 104 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 100 to 107 at low elevations

to the 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 99 to 106 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 98 to 105 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations

to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

CAZ549-272315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

CAZ550-272315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

334 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near

the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the

mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

