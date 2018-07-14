CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

_____

345 FPUS56 KLOX 140442

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Updated through Saturday for low clouds and fog and winds

CAZ041-141145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog along

in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at

the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

$$

CAZ087-141145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ040-141145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-141145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler beaches. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except

the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-141145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-141145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to

100.

$$

CAZ044-045-141145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest

the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s

except around 80 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s

except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s nearest the

coast.

$$

CAZ088-141145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-141145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ054-141145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-141145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-141145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 93 to

103. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 92 to

102.

$$

CAZ034-035-141145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches

to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower

90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ036-141145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ052-141145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-141145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ051-141145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-141145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s except upper 80s in the

foothills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s in

the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 85 to

100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo

Plain.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 84 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo

Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the

Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 87 to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

$$

CAZ549-550-141145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

942 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the 60s near the coast to the 70s to lower 80s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s to lower 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather