CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Updated through Monday night

CAZ041-091130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to around

90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

CAZ087-091130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near

the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ040-091130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

the beaches to the upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around

80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

CAZ039-091130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

mid to upper 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s

except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-091130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ547-091130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ046-091130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ044-045-091130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s

except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

CAZ088-091130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

CAZ059-091130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the evening

diminish to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

local gusts to 45 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to

101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ054-091130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to

30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph after midnight. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around

90 at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming

northwest to north to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-091130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s to around 90 at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of through the night. Lows from the mid 60s to

lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around

90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ052-091130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around

90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-091130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-091130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ037-091130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around

70 except the mid to upper 70s in the Carrizo Plain. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to

105. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo

Plain. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ051-091130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 98 to 105 at low elevations

to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations

to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ038-091130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 104. East winds around

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

94 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ549-091130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to the 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the

mid to upper 60s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ550-091130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

921 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near

the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Hall/Smith

