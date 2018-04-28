CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:18 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018
_____
381 FPUS56 KLOX 282111
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
CAZ041-291245-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid
to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows
in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from around 70 at
the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-291245-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows around 60.
$$
CAZ039-291245-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Below passes and canyons,
areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon below passes and
canyons.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Below passes and
canyons, areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph, diminishing late.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s and 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ087-291245-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
$$
CAZ044-045-291245-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ547-291245-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the
hills.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
around 90. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-291245-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ088-291245-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ046-291245-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to upper
40s colder valleys.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
around 80. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ059-291245-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows in the 40s
to around 50. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ054-291245-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph,
strongest through the Interstate 5 corridor.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, strongest
through the Interstate 5 corridor.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45
mph, strongest through the Interstate 5 corridor.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
6500 to 7000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the
mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to 35 to 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 40s and
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from the mid
40s to around 50 at low elevations to 35 to 40 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from
the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around
50 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper
60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at
high elevations. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s
in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s
to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ053-291245-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds on north-
facing slopes overnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for areas of morning low clouds on north-
facing slopes. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds on
north-facing slopes overnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations
to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph
early increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations
to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 40s
and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows
from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid
60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at
high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s to
around 80 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high
elevations. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-291245-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, strongest through passes
and canyons.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph in
the afternoon through passes and canyons.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, strongest
through passes and canyons.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 50s to
mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid
50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations
to the 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at
high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
around 60. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to
the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-291245-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid
60s to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-291245-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ037-291245-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ051-291245-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ038-291245-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ550-291245-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 35 to
45 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid
to upper 60s interior. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 60 near the coast to the upper 60s interior. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to
the mid 60s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper
50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s interior. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ549-291245-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
211 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35
mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
$$
Sirard
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather