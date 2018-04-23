CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

944 FPUS56 KLOX 231357

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

Update For Dense Fog Advisory Central Coast

CAZ041-240100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s

at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ087-240100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ040-240100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning

then sunny...except some beaches remaining cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ039-240100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and patchy dense fog.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ548-240100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and dense fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-240100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ046-240100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and dense fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 coastal slopes

and higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to upper 40s colder

valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 40s colder valleys.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s except the mid 60s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ088-240100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ044-045-240100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and dense fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ053-054-240100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the uppper 60s to the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

$$

CAZ059-240100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ052-240100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

lower 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper

60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ034-035-240100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

655 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

Update

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

around 70 inland. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-240100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

655 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

Update

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-240100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in

the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s except the mid to upper 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ051-240100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

$$

CAZ038-240100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

$$

CAZ549-240100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ550-240100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast