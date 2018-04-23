CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:06 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018
944 FPUS56 KLOX 231357
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
Update For Dense Fog Advisory Central Coast
CAZ041-240100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to
upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s
at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
CAZ087-240100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower
to mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
CAZ040-240100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning
then sunny...except some beaches remaining cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower 70s inland.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s
at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the lower 50s.
CAZ039-240100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and patchy dense fog.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
CAZ548-240100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and dense fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
CAZ547-240100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. South winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ046-240100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and dense fog.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 coastal slopes
and higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to upper 40s colder
valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 40s colder valleys.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s except the mid 60s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
and 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ088-240100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
CAZ044-045-240100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and dense fog.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
70 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ053-054-240100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower
70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s
in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the uppper 60s to the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s
in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper
60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at
high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
CAZ059-240100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ052-240100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to
lower 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s and 50s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper
60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
CAZ034-035-240100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
655 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
Update
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then
sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper 50s
to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid
70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to
around 70 inland. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
around 50. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to
the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.
CAZ036-240100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
655 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
Update
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then
sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s
and 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and
fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ037-240100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in
the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s except the mid to upper 50s in the Carrizo Plain.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
CAZ051-240100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to
upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high
elevations. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
CAZ038-240100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
and 70s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
CAZ549-240100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ550-240100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
333 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
around 70 interior.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
ASR
