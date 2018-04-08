CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

_____

903 FPUS56 KLOX 081617

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

910 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

CAZ041-082330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

341 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-082330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

341 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas

of west winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas

of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ040-082330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

341 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-082330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

915 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Updated

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except

around 70 cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph through mid morning. Northwest to north winds will redevelop 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming

northeast overnight. Isolated gusts to 55 mph near Montecito Hills

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph early.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around

60 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ548-082330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

615 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ547-082330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

615 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-082330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

341 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-082330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

341 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s nearest the coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-082330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

341 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ059-082330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

615 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, except partly to mostly cloudy western foothills

early. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s except around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ054-082330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

915 M PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northwest to north

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph diminishing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Isolated gusts

to 60 mph near Whitaker Peak. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...strongest

through the Interstate 5 corridor. Isolated gusts to 60 mph

near Whitaker Peak.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-082330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

915 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy across northern slopes this morning,

otherwise sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Isolated gusts to 60 mph near Whitaker Peak.

Strongest winds through the Interstate 5 corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...strongest

through Interstate 5 corridor. Isolated gusts to 60 mph near

Whitaker Peak.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-082330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

915 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy on interior slopes in the morning, then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North to northeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...except

isolated gusts to 55 mph near Montecito Hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph early with gusts to 45 mph. Winds

diminishing by noon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s

to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the

lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-082330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

341 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-082330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

341 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-082330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

615 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, becoming sunny by afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ051-082330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

341 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ038-082330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

615 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, becoming sunny by

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ549-082330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

341 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid

60s to around 70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-082330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

341 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

Gomberg/Kaplan

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast