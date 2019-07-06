CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019

059 FPUS55 KVEF 061001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

CAZ519-062300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

64. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 84 to 89.

CAZ521-062300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 84. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

65. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

63 to 68.

CAZ520-062300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

69 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

71 to 74.

CAZ522-062300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...115 to 118 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...113 to

116 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 94 in the

mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-062300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 70 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

73 to 76.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

76 to 79.

CAZ524-062300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

70 to 73. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs

100 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 79.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

79 to 82.

CAZ525-526-062300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...

66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...

92 to 95 around Yucca Valley...96 to 99 near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...89 to

92 around Yucca Valley...93 to 96 near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather