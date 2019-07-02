CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019

_____

656 FPUS55 KVEF 020852

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-021100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

$$

CAZ521-021100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

83 to 88.

$$

CAZ520-021100-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 97.

Lows 66 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

$$

CAZ522-021100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...112 to

115 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90 in

the mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 64 to 67 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 114 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 68 in the mountains...around 89 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 113 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-021100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100.

Lows 69 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs 101 to

104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 74.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

72 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ524-021100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104.

Lows 73 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 77.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 103 to 106. Lows

75 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

CAZ525-526-021100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...

65 to 68 around Yucca Valley...69 to 72 near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley...96 to 99 near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 79 in Twentynine

Palms...around 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 104 to 107 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather