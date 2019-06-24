CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019
CAZ519-242300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
50 to 55. Highs 74 to 79.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to
57. Highs 73 to 78.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
CAZ521-242300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 82. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
52 to 57. Highs 78 to 83.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs
78 to 83.
CAZ520-242300-
Owens Valley-
Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. North winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 66. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
61 to 64. Highs 91 to 94.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Highs
91 to 94.
CAZ522-242300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...114 to 117 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...around
90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 86 in the
mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace
Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...
112 to 115 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61 in the mountains...
around 84 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87 in the
mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 60 to 63 in the
mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-242300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
95 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Highs
96 to 99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs around 100.
CAZ524-242300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy. Highs 95 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs
99 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs
100 to 103.
CAZ525-526-242300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...93 to
96 around Yucca Valley...around 100 near Joshua Tree. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...65 to
68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley...
94 to 97 near Joshua Tree. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and
near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...90 to
93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in
Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around
Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108 in
Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
