CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019
_____
466 FPUS55 KVEF 260926
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
225 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-262300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal
225 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely with possible showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to
4 inches. Snow level 6800 feet. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Snow showers likely in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Snow
accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up
to 9 inches. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. North winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 66. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 49. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the evening. Lows around 52. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 71. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
CAZ521-262300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
225 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in
the morning, then snow showers likely with possible showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to
4 inches. Snow level 7300 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers
and rain showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers. Highs 47 to
57. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Warmer.
Highs around 68. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 51. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 71. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 52. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 72. Chance of showers 50 percent.
$$
CAZ520-262300-
Owens Valley-
Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
225 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to 62. South winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs
around 82. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.
$$
CAZ522-262300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
225 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
53 to 56 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain
showers and snow showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around
40 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming northwest up to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...
86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...
69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...95 to 98 at
Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 54 in the
mountains...around 76 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 75 in the mountains...around
99 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows around 56 in the mountains...around
79 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79 in
the mountains...101 to 104 at Furnace Creek. Lows 55 to 58 in the
mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 78 in the mountains...around 103 at
Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the
mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the
mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-262300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
225 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Cooler. Highs 62 to
65. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.
Colder. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 52. West winds
15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to
66. Highs 85 to 88.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.
$$
CAZ524-262300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
225 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 68.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.
$$
CAZ525-262300-
Morongo Basin-
Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
and Twentynine Palms
225 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy
blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine
Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in
the evening. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around
Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
55 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...
around 70 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...around
50 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...
around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Highs
90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in Twentynine Palms...around
88 around Yucca Valley.
$$
CAZ526-262300-
Cadiz Basin-
Including the city of Vidal Junction
225 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Windy.
Highs 76 to 79. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 51 to 54.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming
west up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs 91 to 94.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather