701 FPUS55 KVEF 250921

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

CAZ519-252300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

52. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely and chance of rain showers

in the morning, then snow showers with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 6800 feet. Highs

33 to 43. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Snow showers likely and

chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Accumulations are possible. Lows

22 to 32. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 62. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 48. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 67. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 69. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

CAZ521-252300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 7300 feet. Highs

41 to 51. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers

likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers and rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Accumulations are possible. Snow

level 6500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs around 64. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 46 to 51. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 69. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 71. Chance of showers 30 percent.

CAZ520-252300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

44. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 81. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

around 60.

CAZ522-252300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

55 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

becoming west up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...around 71 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 70 to

73 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Lows 51 to 54 in

the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 74 in the mountains...around 98 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56 in the

mountains...around 77 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79 in the

mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek. Lows 55 to 58 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-252300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust

through the day. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 53 to 56.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65.

Highs 85 to 88.

CAZ524-252300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 55 to 58.

Highs 79 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

67. Highs 86 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

CAZ525-526-252300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

around 50 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Windy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. South winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around

Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Highs 83 to 86 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Highs

90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in Twentynine Palms...around

87 around Yucca Valley.

