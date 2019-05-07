CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 6, 2019

_____

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

146 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

146 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely with possible rain

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. a chance of rain

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers late in the evening. partly cloudy

early in the morning. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60. North winds around 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 35 to

45. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers, snow showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Accumulations are possible.

Highs around 61. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 46.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

56 to 61. Lows 44 to 49. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

48. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 65.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 69. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

146 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Winds

generally light becoming northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight

chance of rain showers late in the evening. a slight chance of

snow showers early in the morning. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 64. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 47.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

58 to 63. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 46 to 51. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 68. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 51. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 72.

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

146 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 79.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight

chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows 54 to 57.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 76. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 56.

Highs 72 to 75. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 58.

Highs 76 to 79. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 58.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 83.

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

146 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...

75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...100 to

103 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...76 to 79 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 66 to

69 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows 54 to

57 in the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 73 in the mountains...around 94 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 56 in the mountains...around 75 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 77 in the mountains...around 99 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

146 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust early

in the evening. Lows 54 to 57. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs 74 to 77. Lows 56 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

146 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs 74 to 77. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

146 AM PDT Tue May 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...74 to

77 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine

Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to

82 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine

Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 88 in Twentynine Palms...around 81 around

Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine

Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Highs 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...

73 to 76 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Highs 86 to

89 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

