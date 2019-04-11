CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-112300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

341 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Periods of snow showers through the day. rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow

level 7500 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Snow showers and rain showers in the evening...then isolated

sprinkles late in the evening. isolated snow showers late in the

evening. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to

6000 feet after midnight. Lows 20 to 30. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 35 to 45. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 23 to 33. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows around

44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated

snow showers. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to

44. Highs 57 to 63.

CAZ521-112300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

341 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. rain showers and snow showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. North winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Snow showers and rain showers in the evening...then isolated

sprinkles late in the evening. isolated snow showers late in the

evening. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 42 to 52. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 28 to 38. North winds 20 to

30 mph becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs around

63. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and isolated snow showers. Lows around 41. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 59 to

64. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

CAZ520-112300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

341 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 65. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening...then

isolated sprinkles late in the evening. isolated flurries early

in the morning. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 74. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

50 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs 72 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

CAZ522-112300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

341 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain showers in the afternoon. mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers late in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...

82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy late in the evening. Snow level

7000 feet in the evening. Lows around 40 in the mountains...62 to

65 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 49 in the

mountains...around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

48 in the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

70 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in the mountains...around

93 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-112300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

341 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

69 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 82 to 85.

Lows 55 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs 76 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs around

80.

CAZ524-112300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

341 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated sprinkles late in the evening. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

56 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs 79 to

82.

CAZ525-526-112300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

341 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated sprinkles late in the evening. Lows 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...46 to

49 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...73 to

76 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58 in Twentynine

Palms...around 53 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Highs 82 to

85 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine

Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. Highs 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley.

