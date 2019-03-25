CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2019
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
131 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
CAZ519-251100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
131 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny with snow showers and rain
showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.
Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 57.
CAZ521-251100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
131 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with rain showers likely and a
chance of snow showers. Accumulations are possible. Highs around
56. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 37.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to
41. Highs 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.
CAZ520-251100-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
131 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows around 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to
47. Highs 66 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.
CAZ522-251100-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
131 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...
around 60 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...around 90 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...
62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 64 in the
mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 45 in the
mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 63 in the mountains...around 89 at Furnace
Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows
42 to 45 in the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Highs
63 to 66 in the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-251100-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
131 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Winds generally
light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. East winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows
around 50. Highs 74 to 77.
CAZ524-251100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
131 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 50 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows
51 to 54. Highs 76 to 79.
CAZ525-526-251100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
131 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...
45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...71 to
74 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...
around 50 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...
73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine
Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms...
around 72 around Yucca Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.
Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley.
Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca
Valley.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in Twentynine Palms...around
71 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in
Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Highs 80 to
83 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley.
