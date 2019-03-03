CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

CAZ519-041200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 21 to 31. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of through the night. Lows 24 to 34.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Significant

accumulations are possible. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to

8500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Snow

level 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be

heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy with snow showers

likely and a chance of rain showers. Accumulations are possible.

Lows around 37. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Highs around 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 43.

CAZ521-041200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows 29 to 39. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of snow showers.

Accumulations are possible. Snow level 6500 feet increasing to

8000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy

at times. Accumulations are possible. Snow level 7500 feet. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Accumulations

are possible. Highs around 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Highs around 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 45.

CAZ520-041200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows 42 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 60. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 46 to 49. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs around 57. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

CAZ522-041200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...55 to

58 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...79 to 82 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs 53 to 56 in

the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Lows

42 to 45 in the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Accumulations are possible.

Highs around 58 in the mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44 in the mountains...around 58 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 57 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 50 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 37 in the mountains...

around 51 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 53 in

the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around

73 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CAZ523-041200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 66 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 50 to 53. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers likely.

Highs around 66. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 63.

CAZ524-041200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows 51 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

63 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

CAZ525-526-041200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...

42 to 45 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...65 to

68 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...

44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca

Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around

Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

68 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. Highs 73 to

76 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in

Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

70 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45 in Twentynine

Palms...around 37 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

59 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 in Twentynine

Palms...around 41 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...

around 61 around Yucca Valley.

