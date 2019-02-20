CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

421 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

CAZ519-201200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

421 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 8 to 18. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 17 to 27. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.

Colder. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Lows 2 to 12.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 10 to 20. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

zero to 10 above zero. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 25.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. A 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 22 to 27.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. A 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 40.

CAZ521-201200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

421 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 23 to 33. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows 9 to 19. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 17 to 27. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

7 to 17. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Highs 32 to

37. Lows 17 to 22.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 42. Lows

21 to 26.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. A 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 24 to

29. Highs 40 to 45.

CAZ520-201200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

421 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 28. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 41 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 27. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 36 to 39. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 21 to

24. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 46. Lows

26 to 29.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 52. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 52. Lows

31 to 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 54. Lows

32 to 35.

CAZ522-201200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

421 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 25 in the mountains...around

40 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 35 to 38 in the mountains...60 to 63 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to

2000 feet after midnight. Lows 22 to 25 in the mountains...42 to

45 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely and a chance of

rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs 31 to 34 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to

23 in the mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 43 in

the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Lows 26 to 29 in the

mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45 in the mountains...around

65 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in

the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to 49 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-201200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

421 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 49 to 52. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance

of rain showers and snow showers in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers and rain showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after

midnight. Lows 33 to 36. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 44 to 47. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 30 to

33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 55.

Lows 33 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

CAZ524-201200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

421 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. A chance of through the day. Highs around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 34.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and rain showers

likely. Accumulations are possible. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

42 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing

to 1500 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 52. Lows

32 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 57. Lows

34 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59. Lows

36 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

around 40.

CAZ525-201200-

Morongo Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

421 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 56 in Twentynine

Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet

after midnight. Lows 36 to 39 in Twentynine Palms...31 to

34 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs around

50 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to

1500 feet after midnight. Lows 33 to 36 in Twentynine Palms...

around 30 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 55 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Lows 34 to

37 in Twentynine Palms...around 30 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Lows 35 to 38 in

Twentynine Palms...30 to 33 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

40 in Twentynine Palms...34 to 37 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65 in

Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Lows 40 to 43 in

Twentynine Palms...35 to 38 around Yucca Valley.

CAZ526-201200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

421 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. A chance of through the day. Highs 53 to 56. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers

likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

39. Highs 55 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

39 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

41 to 44.

