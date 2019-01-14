CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019

_____

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

326 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

CAZ519-150000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

326 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 24 to 34.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow. Snow accumulation generally 4 to

8 inches. Lows 16 to 26. South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Snow accumulation

generally 2 to 4 inches. Highs 25 to 35. Southwest winds around

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with snow showers and rain showers

likely. Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 27 to 37.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow with rain

likely. Not as cool. Significant accumulations are possible. Lows

around 38.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow and rain. Not as cool.

Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely and

a chance of rain. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 34.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 47.

CAZ521-150000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

326 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39.

Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow. Snow accumulation generally 4 to

8 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 29 to 39. Winds generally light

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature around 30.

Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers and

rain showers. Highs 32 to 42. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain likely.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 36. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 46 to 51.

CAZ520-150000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

326 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of snow. Snow

accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs

43 to 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow. Snow accumulation generally

4 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet. Lows 32 to 35. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Lows 35 to 38. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Accumulations

are possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Accumulations are possible.

Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58. Lows

36 to 39.

CAZ522-150000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

326 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...62 to 65 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow. Snow accumulation generally

6 to 10 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace

Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers

likely. Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Not as cool.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 51 in the mountains...

around 69 at Furnace Creek. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 45 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-150000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

326 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 54.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain. Lows 39 to 42. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs 51 to

54. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 61.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

39 to 42.

CAZ524-150000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

326 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Snow accumulation generally

2 to 4 inches. Lows 41 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs 52 to

55. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

41 to 44.

CAZ525-526-150000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

326 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley.

East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...

39 to 42 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs around

60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around

Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around

Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 51 in Twentynine Palms...around 45 around Yucca

Valley.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 63 in Twentynine Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 49 in Twentynine Palms...around 44 around Yucca

Valley.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine

Palms...around 41 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

43 to 46.

