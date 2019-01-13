CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019
991 FPUS55 KVEF 131146
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-140000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
28 to 38. East winds around 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperature around 20. Winds generally light
becoming south around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
23 to 33. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Significant
accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Accumulations are
possible. Highs 25 to 35. Southwest winds around 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with snow showers and rain
showers likely. Not as cold. Significant accumulations are
possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Cloudy with snow
with rain likely. Not as cool. Significant accumulations are
possible. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 33 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow and rain. Snow may be
heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs
around 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely and a
chance of rain. Accumulations are possible. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 44.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 48.
CAZ521-140000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Winds generally light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
28 to 38. Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Significant
accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. Winds generally light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 29 to 39. Winds generally light becoming southeast
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.
Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain
likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 33 to
38. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain. Accumulations are
possible. Highs around 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 33.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs
47 to 52.
CAZ520-140000-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight chance of
snow showers. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow
level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs 43 to 46. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers and snow showers likely.
Significant accumulations are possible. Lows 32 to 35. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs 43 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.
Accumulations are possible. Lows around 39. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely.
Accumulations are possible. Highs 50 to 53. Lows 40 to 43. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Accumulations are possible.
Highs around 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 38.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57. Lows
36 to 39.
CAZ522-140000-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...66 to
69 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...42 to
45 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs
39 to 42 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers and snow showers.
Significant accumulations are possible. Lows 31 to 34 in the
mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 39 to 42 in the
mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers
likely. Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Warmer. Highs 46 to 49 in the
mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the
mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Accumulations
are possible. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around 68 at
Furnace Creek. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 45 at Furnace
Creek.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 53 in the
mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the
mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-140000-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 43.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 52 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 44.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs around 60. Lows 46 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around
61. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows around 44.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows
40 to 43.
CAZ524-140000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Accumulations
are possible. Lows 41 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 52 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 46.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs 60 to 63. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.
CAZ525-526-140000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...
51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms...
around 40 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca
Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows
44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around
Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 47 in Twentynine Palms...around 42 around
Yucca Valley.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...around
60 around Yucca Valley. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...44 to
47 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...around 44 around Yucca
Valley.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...
around 60 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine
Palms...around 41 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.
weather.gov/lasvegas
