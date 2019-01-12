CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
609 FPUS55 KVEF 121101
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
CAZ519-130000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 29 to 39. Winds generally light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. South winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 16 to 26. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
23 to 33. Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Significant
accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with snow showers. Accumulations are
possible. Highs around 38.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with snow
showers and rain showers likely. Significant accumulations are
possible. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 38 to 43. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers and rain
showers likely. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs
around 42. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers and rain showers. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 42.
CAZ521-130000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 36 to 46. Winds generally light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 19 to 29. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
28 to 38. Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers
likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 36 to
41. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and
rain showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 40 to 45.
Lows 31 to 36. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers and rain showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 44.
CAZ520-130000-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 49 to 52. Winds generally light becoming northwest up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 53. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 35. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 42 to 45. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers and snow
showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows 36 to 39. Highs
around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Accumulations
are possible. Lows around 38. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain
showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 50 to 53. Lows
39 to 42. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 37.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 53.
CAZ522-130000-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a slight
chance of rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 49 in
the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...42 to
45 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming north up to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...around
70 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace
Creek. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 39 to 42 in the
mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and a
chance of rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Lows around
36 in the mountains...around 46 at Furnace Creek. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and
snow showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 42 to
45 in the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in
the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.
Accumulations are possible. Highs around 46 in the mountains...
around 62 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.
Accumulations are possible. Highs around 48 in the mountains...
around 65 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 45 at Furnace
Creek.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around
66 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-130000-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 54.
East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 36 to 39. Winds generally light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 52 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 54 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows
around 44. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows 44 to
47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 44.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
CAZ524-130000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 47. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.
CAZ525-526-130000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca
Valley. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms...36 to 39 around
Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...
52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca
Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...41 to
44 around Yucca Valley. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...
55 to 58 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...around 42 around
Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...
around 59 around Yucca Valley.
