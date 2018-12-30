CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
CAZ519-310000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 12 to 22. West
winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs 20 to 30. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 4 to 14. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 26 to 36. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows
23 to 28. Highs 44 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.
Highs 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 48.
CAZ521-310000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 16 to 26. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs 25 to 35. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 9 to 19. North winds
around 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. North winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows
24 to 29. Highs 47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.
Highs 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
CAZ520-310000-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs 41 to 44. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 22 to 25. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 44 to 47. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57.
CAZ522-310000-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...around 70 at
Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...42 to
45 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to
north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 36 to 39 in the mountains...64 to
67 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 19 to 22 in the
mountains...34 to 37 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...
62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to
33 in the mountains...36 to 39 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to
52 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58 in the
mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to 43.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 in the mountains...
around 41 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 54 in the mountains...
around 68 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-310000-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 29.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 57. Lows
33 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
61 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs
60 to 63.
CAZ524-310000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 48. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 56. Lows
34 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs
62 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.
CAZ525-526-310000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...
46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 37 in Twentynine
Palms...around 30 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 53 in Twentynine
Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37.
Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca
Valley.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 65 in
Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Lows 40 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...
around 60 around Yucca Valley.
