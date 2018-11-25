CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018

244 FPUS55 KVEF 251021

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

CAZ519-260000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers

and a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 52. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 36.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers and rain

showers likely. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs

around 47. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers and a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 29.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 42.

CAZ521-260000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely and a chance of

rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 49. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 22 to 27. Highs 42 to 47.

CAZ520-260000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Winds generally light

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 48. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs 55 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 52.

CAZ522-260000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...72 to

75 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...45 to

48 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in

the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 58 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 53 in the mountains...around 71 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 34 in the mountains...

around 52 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around

68 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...

around 65 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-260000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Winds generally light

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

41 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

CAZ524-260000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Winds generally light

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

around 60.

CAZ525-526-260000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...60 to

63 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around

Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around 62 around

Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Lows 45 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms...

around 55 around Yucca Valley.

