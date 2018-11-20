CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CAZ519-210000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Winds generally light becoming
southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
38 to 48. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Snow likely and a chance
of rain in the evening...then snow with rain likely after
midnight. Significant accumulations are possible. Snow level
7500 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A chance of snow
showers and rain showers in the morning...then a chance of snow
showers and a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 33 to 43. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 33.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers
and rain showers. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers and a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 39.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs
48 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
CAZ521-210000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Winds generally light becoming
southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Southeast winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the evening...then snow likely and a chance of rain after
midnight. Accumulations are possible. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows
24 to 34. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers in the morning...then a slight chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds around
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs around 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs
50 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
CAZ520-210000-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 55 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
less than 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs
59 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.
CAZ522-210000-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...76 to 79 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...46 to
49 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...
76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 38 in
the mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...72 to
75 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38 in the mountains...
around 53 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around
71 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in
the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in the
mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-210000-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs
64 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs
65 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46.
Highs 63 to 66.
CAZ524-210000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 45 to 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs 65 to 68.
CAZ525-526-210000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...65 to
68 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...
64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...46 to
49 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine
Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in
Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. Highs 70 to
73 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs 70 to
73 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in
Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. Highs 66 to
69 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley.
