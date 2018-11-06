CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

_____

262 FPUS55 KVEF 062301

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ521-071200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Winds generally light

becoming north around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 21 to 31. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

63 to 68.

$$

CAZ520-071200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Winds generally light becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs 70 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

72 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

73 to 76.

$$

CAZ522-071200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...56 to

59 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming northwest up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...

79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...53 to

56 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around 79 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

39 in the mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Highs 64 to

67 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in

the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-071200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows 39 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows

44 to 47.

$$

CAZ524-071200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Winds generally light becoming

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Winds generally light

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 69. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows 43 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72.

Lows 46 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ525-071200-

Morongo Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

300 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. Winds generally light becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...74 to

77 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...

51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine

Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Lows 44 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 in Twentynine Palms...around

73 around Yucca Valley.

$$

CAZ526-071200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

300 PM PST Tue Nov 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Winds generally light becoming

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Winds generally light

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 50 to 53. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76.

Lows 49 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather