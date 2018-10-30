CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

837 FPUS55 KVEF 301000

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ521-302300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 61. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 28 to 38. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

42 to 47.

CAZ520-302300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 50 to

53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

CAZ522-302300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around 60 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...85 to 88 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...

91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in

the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-302300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57.

Highs 82 to 85.

CAZ524-302300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58.

Highs 82 to 85.

CAZ525-526-302300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...

50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...74 to

77 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62.

Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca

Valley.

weather.gov/lasvegas

