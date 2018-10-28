CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ521-291100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Winds generally light

becoming west around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Winds

generally light becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ520-291100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

49 to 52.

CAZ522-291100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in the mountains...around

87 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46 in the

mountains...around 56 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-291100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78.

Lows 52 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

55 to 58.

CAZ524-291100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

54 to 57.

CAZ525-526-291100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around

Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...

80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine

Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine

Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Lows 56 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Lows 59 to

62 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley.

