CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
_____
659 FPUS55 KVEF 282346
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ521-291100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Winds generally light
becoming west around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Winds
generally light becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70.
Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.
$$
CAZ520-291100-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows
49 to 52.
$$
CAZ522-291100-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...around
60 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...91 to 94 at
Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...
65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60 in the mountains...
around 90 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...
60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in the mountains...around
87 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46 in the
mountains...around 56 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73 in the
mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the
mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-291100-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78.
Lows 52 to 55.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows
55 to 58.
$$
CAZ524-291100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
54 to 57.
$$
CAZ525-526-291100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
446 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around
Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...
80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine
Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...
71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine
Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82 in
Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Lows 56 to 59.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86 in
Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Lows 59 to
62 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley.
$$
weather.gov/lasvegas
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather